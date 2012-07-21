* Savola Q2 net profit up 48 pct at 341.3 mln riyals

* To issue dividend of 0.3 riyals

* Eyes Q3 net income, before capital gains, of 340 mln riyals (Adds details, background)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 21 Saudi Savola Group posted a 48 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts on improved profitability in the food sector and its increased market share in the retail sector, a bourse statement on Saturday.

The firm, which owns the Middle East's biggest sugar refining business, made 341.3 million riyals ($90.9 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 230.7 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the firm to post, on average, 306.8 million riyals.

"The reason for the rise in profits for this quarter... is mainly the turnaround in profitability of its operations in the food sector, and the continued growth and increased market share in the retail sector," the statement said.

Savola expects to post a net income of 340 million riyals, before capital gains, for the third-quarter, the statement said.

Savola also said, in a separate statement, it plans to issue a 0.3 riyal dividend for the second quarter.

The firm's operational profit for the second-quarter rose by 42.6 percent to 603.8 million riyals.

Revenues for the six month period reached 13.57 billion riyals, up 13.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)