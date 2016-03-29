DUBAI, March 29 Saudi Arabia's largest food
products company, Savola Group, said on Tuesday the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) will invest $100 million in one of its indirect
subsidiaries in Egypt.
The investment in United Sugar Company of Egypt (USCE) will
include a fresh injection of $50 million, as well as the
conversion of existing debt of $50 million to equity, it said in
a statement.
The deal would bolster USCE's balance sheet and help it cope
with Egypt's economic problems, the statement said.
A chronic shortage of foreign currency is hampering Egyptian
businesses, leading the central bank to ration dollars through
auctions with commercial banks, giving priority to imports of
strategic goods.
Savola that under its deal the share capital of USCE will be
increased and new shares will be issued to the EBRD. Afterwards,
Savola's share in USCE will be reduced from 19.32 percent to
10.37 percent. The ownership of United Sugar Company, also an
indirect Savola subsidiary, in USCE will be cut from 56.65
percent to 30.42 percent.
EBRD's ownership in USCE will be 46.32 percent, the
statement said.
The EBRD lists developing Egypt's agribusiness sector on its
website as one of its aims. It has so far invested in 33
projects, with a cumulative investment of 1.7 billion euros
($1.9 billion), the website said.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)