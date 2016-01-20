DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group , the country's largest food products company, reported a 18.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 515.3 million riyals ($137.3 million), compared with 434.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Savola said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts had on average forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 478.5 million riyals

It attributed the rise in profit to an insurance claim settlement related to a fire at a raw sugar warehouse in 2013, and gains on the sale of land.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, said in October it would book a gain in the fourth quarter worth 94 million riyals after agreeing final terms for an insurance claim relating to a subsidiary.

Savola's annual profit in 2015 was 1.79 billion riyals. This compares with a profit of 2.07 billion riyals in 2014. ($1 = 3.7519 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)