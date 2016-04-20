UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 20 Saudi food producer Savola Group , the country's largest food products company, reported a 80.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' forecasts and after an exceptional gain made a year ago.
Net profit in the three months to March 31 was 92.9 million riyals ($24.78 million), compared with 470.5 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Savola said in a bourse statement.
An average of three analysts polled by Reuters forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 268.1 million riyals.
It attributed the fall in profit mainly to the fact its earnings were boosted in the same period last year by a 265.2 million riyal capital gain from the sale of its packaging unit to Takween Advanced Industries. ($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources