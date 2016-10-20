DUBAI Oct 20 Saudi food producer Savola Group reported a 53.3 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, with the country's largest food products company also announcing that it would again halve its quarterly dividend.

Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 173.4 million riyals ($46.3 million) compared with 371.6 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 241.5 million riyals on average.

It attributed the fall in profit to lower margins in the retail sector, as well as higher costs associated with the opening of new stores and a distribution centre in the Western region, and higher financing charges.

Retailers in Saudi Arabia have struggled in 2016 as a protracted slump in oil prices puts government and consumer spending under pressure.

This was reflected in the lower profits which Savola reported in the first two quarters of the year, as well as the company's decision to halve its dividend payouts for the periods.

The company said its board had recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.25 riyal per share for the third quarter. This is half the 0.5 riyal that Savola paid in the corresponding period of 2015. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)