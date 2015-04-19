(Recasts, adds detail, context)

DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Arabia's largest food products firm, Savola Group, posted an 11.2 percent jump in first-quarter earnings on Sunday, but said profits in the second-quarter would be down by comparison with a year ago.

Among the few Saudi companies to issue forward earnings estimates, and traditionally of a conservative nature, Savola said it expected a profit of 429 million riyals ($114.4 million) in the second quarter, according to a bourse statement.

The company, which produces cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, made 513.3 million riyals in the same period last year.

The bearish earnings guidance came after the firm in March revised down its profit expectations for the first quarter by half to 178 million riyals, citing lower than expected retail sales and currency devaluations in some foreign markets.

In the end, Savola largely exceeded its revised forecast, posting a first-quarter net profit of 470.5 million riyals compared with 423.3 million riyals in the same period in 2013.

However, the earnings were boosted by a 265.2 million riyal capital gain from selling its packaging unit and its subsidiaries to Takween Advanced Industries.

This helped to offset increased costs from opening new stores, currency losses and increased tax in overseas subsidiaries, according to the bourse filing.

EFG Hermes and NCB Capital forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 180.7 million riyals and 476.0 million riyals respectively.

Its board proposed a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for the first quarter, matching the dividend of the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals)