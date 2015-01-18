UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi food producer Savola Group , the country's largest food products company, reported a 23 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analyst forecasts.
Net earnings in the three months to Dec. 31 were 434.4 million riyals ($115.7 million), compared with 564.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
The average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters was net profit of 562.4 million riyals.
In a separate statement, Savola said that it would pay a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for the fourth quarter, in line with the payout for same period in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7545 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.