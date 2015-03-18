DUBAI, March 18 Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, will miss its first-quarter net profit target of 360 million riyals ($95.98 million) by about 50 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The company said its January and February retail sales were lower than it had forecast. Savola revised its first-quarter net income forecast - before capital gain - to 178 million riyals, it added in a statement.

Earnings were also hit by currency losses, it said.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)