DUBAI, March 18 Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, will miss its first-quarter net profit target of 360 million riyals ($95.98 million) by about 50 percent, it said on Wednesday.
The company said its January and February retail sales were lower than it had forecast. Savola revised its first-quarter net income forecast - before capital gain - to 178 million riyals, it added in a statement.
Earnings were also hit by currency losses, it said.
($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)
