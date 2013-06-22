UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIYADH, June 22 Saudi food company Savola Group said on Saturday a fire at its United Sugar Co in Jeddah on Thursday would not affect its projected 2013 financial results or reduce Saudi sugar supplies much during Ramadan.
The fire happened in its main warehouse, which was insured, and did not affect its main refining plant, Savola said in a bourse statement.
The statement quoted the company's chief executive Abdulraouf Mannaa as saying the incident "will not have any major effect on the sugar availability in Saudi market during the month of Ramadan or increase in sugar prices".
During the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts this year on July 9, Saudi consumption of sugar rises because it is used to make traditional confectionaries eaten at night. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources