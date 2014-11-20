BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
COPENHAGEN Nov 20 Denmark's Saxo Bank said on Thursday it has issued additional Tier 1 capital of 42.5 million euros ($53.4 million) to strengthen further its capital structure.
The issuance is a perpetual bond with a first call on Feb. 26, 2020 and the coupon has been fixed at 9.75 percent until the first call date.
The bond will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, it said in a statement.
"Saxo Bank has seized an opportunity to meet forthcoming capital requirements," Chief Financial and Risk Officer Steen Blaafalk told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7961 euro) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by David Evans)
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.