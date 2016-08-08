COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Currency trading through online forex brokerage Saxo Bank jumped by 60 percent in July to $265 billion from a year earlier as political events globally created volatility in foreign exchange markets.

Saxo Bank traded worth $12.6 billion daily in July compared with $7.9 billion a year ago.

"The outcome of the (EU) referendum in Britain, several central bank meetings and the attempted coup in Turkey created uncertainty and volatility in the forex market in July," Head of Markets Claus Nielsen told Reuters on Monday.

Trading volumes tend to be low in July and August as many investors stay away during holidays.

Ahead of the UK's Brexit vote in June the Copenhagen-based bank raised the amount customers had to deposit with them to account for increased risk around the vote.

Saxo Bank lost as much as $107 million due to customers losses related to the Swiss central bank's decision to abandon an exchange rate cap on the Swiss franc last year.

Saxo Bank, whose rivals include FXCM Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc and Monex Group, is among the global top 10 in retail forex trading. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alexander Smith)