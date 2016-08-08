COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Currency trading through
online forex brokerage Saxo Bank jumped by 60 percent in July to
$265 billion from a year earlier as political events globally
created volatility in foreign exchange markets.
Saxo Bank traded worth $12.6 billion daily in July compared
with $7.9 billion a year ago.
"The outcome of the (EU) referendum in Britain, several
central bank meetings and the attempted coup in Turkey created
uncertainty and volatility in the forex market in July," Head of
Markets Claus Nielsen told Reuters on Monday.
Trading volumes tend to be low in July and August as many
investors stay away during holidays.
Ahead of the UK's Brexit vote in June the Copenhagen-based
bank raised the amount customers had to deposit with them to
account for increased risk around the vote.
Saxo Bank lost as much as $107 million due to customers
losses related to the Swiss central bank's decision to abandon
an exchange rate cap on the Swiss franc last year.
Saxo Bank, whose rivals include FXCM Inc,
Interactive Brokers Group Inc and Monex Group,
is among the global top 10 in retail forex trading.
