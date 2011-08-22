PRAGUE Aug 22 Bondholders of bankrupt Czech lottery firm Sazka are demanding changes to its sale conditions, which they say will put off buyers and therefore won't maximise returns, the investors' law firm said on Monday.

Dewey & LeBoeuf said it represented investors holding more than 25 percent of Sazka's outstanding 195 million secured amortising bond due in 2021.

The lawyers said potential buyers would be deterred by a high deposit of 500 million crowns required to take part in the tender, which opened on Friday, and by the threat of high penalties -- 1.5 billion -- should the bidder not get antitrust clearance.

"The high cash deposit required and extraordinary penalties imposed may discourage both financial and strategic investors -- whether local or international -- from participating in the process," the law firm said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"The only participants likely to come forward are those few parties who already possess a detailed knowledge of the company. As a result, The international holders believe that the conditions of the tender are flawed and will serve to depress recoveries to Sazka's creditors."

Sazka's bankruptcy administrator Josef Cupka, who set the terms of the sale, was not immediately available for comment.

The tender was approved by a Czech court last week.

The two main parties holding Sazka's debt are oil group KKCG and private investment firm PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the richest Czech, who also has a stake in Italian insurer Generali .

PPF and KKCG have said they were interested in jointly buying Sazka. Their main rival is another Sazka creditor, private equity group Penta Investments, which holds a stake in betting firm Fortuna FOREsp.PR, Sazka's competitor.

Penta has also protested against the sale terms.

The bankruptcy receiver has recognised debts worth around 10 billion crowns, including the bonds, but there may be further adjustments.

The administrator said last week an expert evaluation by Ernst & Young put Sazka's value at 3.58 billion crowns, adding he hoped to raise more. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Roman Gazdik; Editing by Will Waterman)