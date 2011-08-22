PRAGUE Aug 22 Bondholders of bankrupt Czech
lottery firm Sazka are demanding changes to its sale conditions,
which they say will put off buyers and therefore won't maximise
returns, the investors' law firm said on Monday.
Dewey & LeBoeuf said it represented investors holding more
than 25 percent of Sazka's outstanding 195 million secured
amortising bond due in 2021.
The lawyers said potential buyers would be deterred by a
high deposit of 500 million crowns required to take part in the
tender, which opened on Friday, and by the threat of high
penalties -- 1.5 billion -- should the bidder not get antitrust
clearance.
"The high cash deposit required and extraordinary penalties
imposed may discourage both financial and strategic investors --
whether local or international -- from participating in the
process," the law firm said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"The only participants likely to come forward are those few
parties who already possess a detailed knowledge of the company.
As a result, The international holders believe that the
conditions of the tender are flawed and will serve to depress
recoveries to Sazka's creditors."
Sazka's bankruptcy administrator Josef Cupka, who set the
terms of the sale, was not immediately available for comment.
The tender was approved by a Czech court last week.
The two main parties holding Sazka's debt are oil group KKCG
and private investment firm PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the
richest Czech, who also has a stake in Italian insurer Generali
.
PPF and KKCG have said they were interested in jointly buying
Sazka. Their main rival is another Sazka creditor, private
equity group Penta Investments, which holds a stake in betting
firm Fortuna FOREsp.PR, Sazka's competitor.
Penta has also protested against the sale terms.
The bankruptcy receiver has recognised debts worth around 10
billion crowns, including the bonds, but there may be further
adjustments.
The administrator said last week an expert evaluation by
Ernst & Young put Sazka's value at 3.58 billion crowns, adding
he hoped to raise more.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Roman Gazdik; Editing by Will
Waterman)