PRAGUE Aug 17 A Czech court gave the go-ahead on Wednesday to the planned sale of national lottery firm Sazka in a tender, court documents showed.

The ruling means the receiver at Sazka, which was put into insolvency in March, can start the tender within days.

The receiver, Josef Cupka, told reporters on Wednesday that price would be the only criterion in the tender. The sale will be open to anyone who places a 500 million crowns ($29.6 million) deposit.

The two main parties holding a large part of Sazka's debt are oil group KKCG and private investment firm PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the richest Czech who also has a stake in Generali .

PPF and KKCG said they were interested in jointly buying Sazka. Their main rival is another Sazka creditor, private equity group Penta Investments, which holds a stake in betting firm Fortuna FOREsp.PR, Sazka's competitor.

The bankruptcy receiver has recognised debts worth around 10 billion crowns, but there may be further adjustments.

He said on Wednesday an expert evaluation by Ernst & Young put Sazka's value at 3.58 billion crowns, adding he hoped to raise more.

Sazka's debt includes 200 million euros of amortising euro-denominated bonds due in 2021.

Sazka, owned mainly by Czech sports unions, amassed debt mainly due to the construction of a 17,000-seat sports arena in Prague to host the 2004 ice hockey world championship.

($1 = 16.876 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, writing by Jan Lopatka)