PRAGUE Aug 17 A Czech court gave the go-ahead
on Wednesday to the planned sale of national lottery firm Sazka
in a tender, court documents showed.
The ruling means the receiver at Sazka, which was put into
insolvency in March, can start the tender within days.
The receiver, Josef Cupka, told reporters on Wednesday that
price would be the only criterion in the tender. The sale will
be open to anyone who places a 500 million crowns ($29.6
million) deposit.
The two main parties holding a large part of Sazka's debt
are oil group KKCG and private investment firm PPF, owned by
Petr Kellner, the richest Czech who also has a stake in Generali
.
PPF and KKCG said they were interested in jointly buying
Sazka. Their main rival is another Sazka creditor, private
equity group Penta Investments, which holds a stake in betting
firm Fortuna FOREsp.PR, Sazka's competitor.
The bankruptcy receiver has recognised debts worth around 10
billion crowns, but there may be further adjustments.
He said on Wednesday an expert evaluation by Ernst & Young
put Sazka's value at 3.58 billion crowns, adding he hoped to
raise more.
Sazka's debt includes 200 million euros of amortising
euro-denominated bonds due in 2021.
Sazka, owned mainly by Czech sports unions, amassed debt
mainly due to the construction of a 17,000-seat sports arena in
Prague to host the 2004 ice hockey world championship.
($1 = 16.876 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Roman Gazdik, writing by Jan Lopatka)