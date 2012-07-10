July 10 SBA Telecommunications, Inc on Tuesday sold $800 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS, TD Securities and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SBA TELECOMMUNICATIONS AMT $800 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 7/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/13/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 460 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS