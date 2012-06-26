June 26 SBA Communications Corp said it will buy 3,252 mobile phone tower sites in the United States and Puerto Rico from privately held TowerCo for about $1.45 billion.

TowerCo will get $1.2 billion in cash and 4.6 million SBA common shares, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)