April 30 Wireless tower operator SBA Communications Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as revenue from its site leasing segment rose.

Net loss for the quarter was $22.6 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a loss of $34.3 million, or 30 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $192.5 million. Revenue from site leasing rose 18 percent to $172.9 million.

SBA Communications shares closed at $53.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq.