Aug 10 Sbarro Inc on Wednesday filed a plan of
reorganization and said it will convert about $100 million of
outstanding secured debt into 100 percent of common equity of
the reorganized company to be distributed to its lenders.
The pizza chain owner said general unsecured claims against
the company, including $150 million in outstanding unsecured
Senior Notes plus accrued interest, will be canceled and
discharged.
However, general unsecured claims held by certain trade
creditors, with whom Sbarro intends to conduct business post
emergence, will receive their share of $250,000 in cash, the
company said in a court filing.
Sbarro said all equity interests in Sbarro Holdings LLC will
be extinguished and it will receive a new term loan facility of
$18.6 million to be used as working capital.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in April,
was started by the Sbarro family as a salumeria, or Italian
grocery store, in Brooklyn in 1956 soon after they immigrated to
the United States from Naples, Italy.
Sbarro sells pizza, pastas and other Italian food through
more than 1,000 restaurants in 30 countries; its ubiquitous
green, white and red banner is a familiar sight in malls, rest
stops and airports.
Sales at the company got hammered during the recession as
customers chose to eat at home to save money. Traffic also
suffered in malls, where many of Sbarro's restaurants are
located.
The case is In re: Sbarro Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No.11-11527.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)