MOSCOW Oct 17 Sberbank , Russia's top lender, said on Monday it was to buy local insurance company Allianz Life for an unspecified sum, to boost its presence on the retail insurance market.

Allianz Life, a Russian unit of Allianz group --Europe's largest insurer, is not among Russia's 100 top retail insurance companies.

Allianz runs its business in Russia mainly through its unit Rosno, one of the top domestic insurance companies.

Sberbank, looking forwards to close the deal by the year-end, did not disclose the price.but said that life insurance market has a great potential.

Sberbank has a small retail insurance business at the moment, its spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)