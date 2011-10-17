BRIEF-Dear Life acquires mansion in Tokyo
Feb 10 Dear Life Co Ltd: * Says it acquired a mansion in Tokyo Source text in Japanese: https://goo.gl/Iad20z Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MOSCOW Oct 17 Sberbank , Russia's top lender, said on Monday it was to buy local insurance company Allianz Life for an unspecified sum, to boost its presence on the retail insurance market.
Allianz Life, a Russian unit of Allianz group --Europe's largest insurer, is not among Russia's 100 top retail insurance companies.
Allianz runs its business in Russia mainly through its unit Rosno, one of the top domestic insurance companies.
Sberbank, looking forwards to close the deal by the year-end, did not disclose the price.but said that life insurance market has a great potential.
Sberbank has a small retail insurance business at the moment, its spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
Feb 10 Dear Life Co Ltd: * Says it acquired a mansion in Tokyo Source text in Japanese: https://goo.gl/Iad20z Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* France's Amundi says assets rose 9.9 percent to 1,083 billion euros ($1.15 trillion) in 2016, inflows at + 62.2 billion euros.
* Says completes public share buy-back programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)