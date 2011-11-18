European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
(Adds Sberbank comment, background)
MINSK Nov 18 Cash-strapped Belarus will get a $1 billion loan from Russia's Sberbank and regional lender Eurasian Development Bank, the banks announced on Friday.
"Our contribution is $100 million," Eurasian Development Bank Chief Executive Igor Finogenov told reporters.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said the loan would be extended to state-owned potash miner Belaruskali, which is the former Soviet republic's key asset, accounting for the bulk of its export revenue.
"It is backed by a government guarantee and a stake in one of the largest Belarussian companies," he said.
Belaruskali sells most of its produce through Belarusian Potash Company, which it owns together with Russia's Uralkali , and which controls 40 percent of global potash trade.
Belarus is trying to recover from a financial crisis caused by excessive government spending. Earlier this year it signed a deal to borrow $3 billion from a Russia-led regional bailout fund.
The government also hopes to borrow up to $8 billion from the International Monetary Fund, but the Fund has said it first wants to see more reform of the state-dominated economy. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky)
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)