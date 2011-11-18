(Adds Sberbank comment, background)

MINSK Nov 18 Cash-strapped Belarus will get a $1 billion loan from Russia's Sberbank and regional lender Eurasian Development Bank, the banks announced on Friday.

"Our contribution is $100 million," Eurasian Development Bank Chief Executive Igor Finogenov told reporters.

Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said the loan would be extended to state-owned potash miner Belaruskali, which is the former Soviet republic's key asset, accounting for the bulk of its export revenue.

"It is backed by a government guarantee and a stake in one of the largest Belarussian companies," he said.

Belaruskali sells most of its produce through Belarusian Potash Company, which it owns together with Russia's Uralkali , and which controls 40 percent of global potash trade.

Belarus is trying to recover from a financial crisis caused by excessive government spending. Earlier this year it signed a deal to borrow $3 billion from a Russia-led regional bailout fund.

The government also hopes to borrow up to $8 billion from the International Monetary Fund, but the Fund has said it first wants to see more reform of the state-dominated economy. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky)