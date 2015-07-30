MOSCOW, July 30 Sberbank CIB, the investment-banking arm of top Russian bank Sberbank, said on Thursday it had organised a syndicated loan for Belarussian potash producer Belaruskali.

Sberbank CIB said in a statement the loan was for 550 million euros ($602.5 million), for five years and secured by a guarantee from the Belarussian government.

It said the credit facility was provided by Sberbank and Sberbank Europe AG. ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)