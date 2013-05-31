MOSCOW May 31 Economist Sergei Guriev was re-elected to the board of state-controlled bank Sberbank on Friday in a show of support from Russian liberals after he fled the country.

Guriev's flight from Russia to France followed pressure from state investigators and what critics say is a clampdown on groups and individuals who are independent or critical of President Vladimir Putin.

Sberbank said this week that Guriev, 41, had asked not to be considered for re-election for personal reasons but his candidacy could not be removed from the slate.

He received the most votes in the election to the board - including those of the Russian Central Bank, which controls the state's majority stake.

In a statement, Sberbank named Guriev second on the list of 17 directors elected to the board behind chief executive German Gref.

Guriev's resignation as the rector of Moscow's prestigious New Economic School was accepted by the school's board late on Thursday.