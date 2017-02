KIEV Oct 26 The Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank plans to sell bonds worth 1 billion hryvnias ($125 million) next month, it said on Wednesday.

The bonds are split into two tranches, one due in May 2016 and carrying a coupon of 12.0 percent and the other maturing in November 2016 and paying 12.25 percent. (Reporting by Yuri Kulikov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Erica Billingham)