MOSCOW, Sept 6 German Gref, chief executive of Russia's top lender Sberbank , plans to give a briefing in Vienna this week amid speculation he could announce a deal to buy the eastern European arm of Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI.

Sberbank announced the Sept. 8 briefing in a statement, but a spokesman declined to give further details.

A source close to the state-controlled Russian bank said, the briefing "may be related to VBI, among other issues".

Sources told Reuters in late August that Sberbank has agreed to buy VBI, the eastern European unit of Oesterreichische Volksbanken, at a reduced 585 million euros ($825.5 million).

The deal had to be approved by VBI shareholders, in which Volksbanken has a 51 percent stake. France's Banque Populaire Caisse d'Epargne and Germany's DZ Bank/WGZ Bank each own 24.5 percent.

Sberbank's acquisition of VBI aims to secure a platform for Russia's largest bank to expand.

It would help Volksbanken -- which failed a European bank stress test in July -- shore up its balance sheet as it seeks to repay state aid received from the Austrian government during the global financial crisis.

($1 = 0.709 Euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Hulmes)