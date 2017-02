MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian state controlled lender Sberbank , Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Singapore's Changi airport will create an airport business joint venture by the end of the second quarter of 2012, Deripaska's Basic Element said on Monday.

Basic Element will hold 50 percent plus one share in the joint venture, Changi Airport will hold a 30 percent stake, and Sberbank will get 20 percent minus one share. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)