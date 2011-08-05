* Export contracts, stake in Belaruskali seen as collateral

* Belaruskali's mine was flooded in June

* Russia's Uralkali wants to buy Belaruskali

(Adds details, background, changes source)

MOSCOW, Aug 5 Belarusian potash miner Belaruskali may get a $2 billion loan from Russia's Sberbank and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Sberbank's chief executive German Gref said on Friday.

The loan will be secured by export contacts and a 35 percent stake in the company itself as collateral, Gref said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"Of course this is not a very easy time for Belarus, but it is a good, reliable loan for us," Gref was quoted as saying on the government's website.

Belarus, facing a financial crisis after presidential elections last December precipitated an increase in spending, devalued its rouble by 36 percent in May to help plug a large current account deficit.

Minsk is also seeking up to $8 billion from the International Monetary Fund to patch up its balance of payments.

"At a such hard time, this (the loan) will be of great help to the Belarus economy in overcoming the crisis," Gref said.

Belaruskali sells most of its output through Belarusian Potash Co, its joint venture with Uralkali .

Uralkali , which recently merged with Silvinit to become Russia's largest potash miner, sees Belaruskali as an attractive acquisition target, though a deal is unlikely soon, Uralkali CEO said in June. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Will Waterman)