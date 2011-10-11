* No Denizbank talks yet

* No official developments re sale - Denizbank CEO

* Sberbank plans to sell its oil assets in 2011 (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Oct 11 Sberbank , Russia's No.1 lender, is looking at Denizbank , Dexia's Turkish arm, as a potential acquisition target but has yet to begin talks.

"We were given information. We are studying the bank (Denizbank) ... but we are not in negotiations," chief executive German Gref told journalists.

Dexia, a shell with little more than an option -- of dubious value -- on the sale of a few remaining orphan businesses after a weekend bailout of the Franco-Belgian bank, is planning to hold an auction for its fast-growing Turkish division in coming weeks, two sources have said.

Sberbank, which secured a gateway to Europe by snapping up VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Volksbanken International OTVVp.VI, has been looking to expand in Poland and Turkey, Gref said previously.

With 9 trillion roubles ($286 billion) assets and a $47 billion market capitalisation, Sberbank is seen by some investors as a potential winner from global financial turmoil, which made many European banks cheap enough for acquisition.

Sberbank's strategic goal is to earn at least 5 percent of profit abroad by 2014. Its overall bottom line more than doubled in the first nine months, reaching 254 billion roubles.

Gref, a former economic minister, said Sberbank was not going to buy everything it was offered, reiterating an idea expressed by chief financial officer Anton Karamzin at a Reuters Summit last month.

"We are looking at all the assets which are now offered on the market. It is a very good time for acquisitions ... We are not planning major deals as we understand that the key is not to buy the asset, but to digest it," Gref said.

Denizbank chief executive Hakan Ates told reporters in Istanbul there were no official developments regarding a potential sale. "There are no signs yet of a process starting, and we do not need to be in a hurry."

Ates said there had been no disruption in the bank's activities. "As of the third quarter of 2011, we are operating with a high capital adequacy ratio and high profitability.

SELLING OIL ASSETS

Sberbank wants to sell oil assets this year that it got from Urals Energy as a collateral against a $630 million loan, Sberbank Capital head Ashot Khachaturyants said.

It wants around $250 million for 100 percent-owned oil company Dulisma and $440 million for its 35 percent stake in the Taas-Yuriakh field. Both are remote fields in East Siberia where infrastructure is lacking and start-up costs are high.

"There are two bidders for Dulisma -- one foreigner and one ours ... (For Taas-Yuriakh,) there are also several options. The talks are ongoing now," he told reporters.

The estimates represented a sharp cut from previous valuations of $300-$350 million and $1.5-$2 billion for Dulisma and Taas Yuriakh respectively. The valuation for Taas Yuriakh reflected 100 percent of its equity value.

Sources had said Sberbank's earlier price stance put off potential buyers despite obvious contenders among operators of nearby fields.

Khachaturyants did not name potential bidders but said Russian oil companies such as as Lukoil , Bashneft and TNK-BP had previously expressed an interest in Taas-Yuriakh. ($1 = 0.732 euro = 31.513 roubles) (Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Megan Davies; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)