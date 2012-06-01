MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top lender Sberbank may sign a preliminary agreement to buy Turkey's Denizbank on June 7-8, a source close to deal negotiations told Reuters on Friday.

"An agreement is planned to be signed June 7-8... It will be preliminary," he said, adding that discussions on price would continue after the signing.

He declined to give a price. Denizbank wasn't immediately available to comment. Dexia and Sberbank declined to comment.

Sberbank is in exclusive talks on a proposed takeover of Denizbank from bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Asli Kandemir, writing by Katya Golubkova,; Editing by Douglas Busvine)