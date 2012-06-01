MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top lender Sberbank
may sign a preliminary agreement to buy Turkey's
Denizbank on June 7-8, a source close to deal
negotiations told Reuters on Friday.
"An agreement is planned to be signed June 7-8... It will be
preliminary," he said, adding that discussions on price would
continue after the signing.
He declined to give a price. Denizbank wasn't immediately
available to comment. Dexia and Sberbank declined to
comment.
Sberbank is in exclusive talks on a proposed takeover of
Denizbank from bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, additional reporting by Philip
Blenkinsop and Asli Kandemir, writing by Katya Golubkova,;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)