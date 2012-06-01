* Price seen short of 1.5 times book value
* DenizBank would be further step in Sberbank's expansion
abroad
* Turkish unit is last major asset for Dexia to sell
(Adds more on price, Dexia break-up background)
By Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank
is set to sign a preliminary agreement next week to
buy failed Franco-Belgian lender Dexia's Turkish unit
DenizBank, a source close to the negotiations said on
Friday.
"An agreement is planned to be signed June 7-8 ... It will
be preliminary," he said, adding that discussions on price would
continue after the signing.
The Belgian government had been looking to raise 1.5 times
DenizBank's book value, which according to Reuters calculations
is around $3.9 billion, based on the current exchange rate of
the Turkish lira.
But Sberbank is the only remaining bidder in the sale
process after Dexia earlier rejected an offer from the Qatar
National Bank as too low.
One senior banker, who is not directly involved in the
talks, said that Sberbank had offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.6
billion), while a person close to the negotiations said the
price was above 2.7 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and very close
to Dexia's current expectations.
The book value of DenizBank stood at 4.9 billion Turkish
lira ($2.63 billion) at the end of March.
No one at DenizBank was immediately available to comment,
while Dexia and Sberbank declined to comment.
Franco-Belgian Dexia wants a deal agreed before the end of
June, at which point Chief Executive Pierre Mariani is expected
to step down, making way for Karel De Boeck, who led Fortis's
Belgian operations after the bank's 2008 break-up.
Dexia has to sell the Turkish business and other assets
following its state rescue by France, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Sberbank, which controls around half of household deposits
in Russia, started an international expansion by snapping up
Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI unit in February
for 505 million euros ($624 million), securing a foothold in
emerging Europe.
It has also named Turkey and Poland as its priority markets
for further expansion, entering exclusive talks on the proposed
takeover of DenizBank from Dexia last week.
DenizBank is Dexia's largest asset still up for sale. It
also needs to find a buyer for its asset management arm, with a
number of suitors circling, and is expecting to select a buyer
before July.
Meanwhile the European Commission is examining Dexia's
bail-out and break-up plan. It expressed doubt on Thursday that
Dexia's proposal to receive state guarantees at minimal cost was
compatible with state aid rules.
($1=0.8088 euros)
($1= 1.8661 Turkish lira)
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Asli
Kandemir in Istanbul, Douwe Miedema in London and Sophie Sassard
in Paris, Editing by Greg Mahlich.)