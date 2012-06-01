* Price seen short of 1.5 times book value

* DenizBank would be further step in Sberbank's expansion abroad

* Turkish unit is last major asset for Dexia to sell (Adds more on price, Dexia break-up background)

By Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is set to sign a preliminary agreement next week to buy failed Franco-Belgian lender Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank, a source close to the negotiations said on Friday.

"An agreement is planned to be signed June 7-8 ... It will be preliminary," he said, adding that discussions on price would continue after the signing.

The Belgian government had been looking to raise 1.5 times DenizBank's book value, which according to Reuters calculations

is around $3.9 billion, based on the current exchange rate of the Turkish lira.

But Sberbank is the only remaining bidder in the sale process after Dexia earlier rejected an offer from the Qatar National Bank as too low.

One senior banker, who is not directly involved in the talks, said that Sberbank had offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.6 billion), while a person close to the negotiations said the price was above 2.7 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and very close to Dexia's current expectations.

The book value of DenizBank stood at 4.9 billion Turkish lira ($2.63 billion) at the end of March.

No one at DenizBank was immediately available to comment, while Dexia and Sberbank declined to comment.

Franco-Belgian Dexia wants a deal agreed before the end of June, at which point Chief Executive Pierre Mariani is expected to step down, making way for Karel De Boeck, who led Fortis's Belgian operations after the bank's 2008 break-up.

Dexia has to sell the Turkish business and other assets following its state rescue by France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Sberbank, which controls around half of household deposits in Russia, started an international expansion by snapping up Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI unit in February for 505 million euros ($624 million), securing a foothold in emerging Europe.  It has also named Turkey and Poland as its priority markets for further expansion, entering exclusive talks on the proposed takeover of DenizBank from Dexia last week.

DenizBank is Dexia's largest asset still up for sale. It also needs to find a buyer for its asset management arm, with a number of suitors circling, and is expecting to select a buyer before July.

Meanwhile the European Commission is examining Dexia's bail-out and break-up plan. It expressed doubt on Thursday that Dexia's proposal to receive state guarantees at minimal cost was compatible with state aid rules. ($1=0.8088 euros) ($1= 1.8661 Turkish lira) (Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Asli Kandemir in Istanbul, Douwe Miedema in London and Sophie Sassard in Paris, Editing by Greg Mahlich.)