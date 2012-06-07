ST PETERSBURG, Russia June 7 Russia's top lender
Sberbank is set to buy failed Franco-Belgian group
Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank for 6.479
billion Turkish lira ($3.54 billion), a source close to the deal
said.
Sberbank and Dexia entered exclusive talks two weeks ago
after the latter rejected a bid from Qatar National Bank
as too low.
The price is 1.33 times Denizbank's book value, the source
said. The deal, due to be signed on Friday, is expected to close
by the end of 2012.
Sberbank and Dexia declined comment while Denizbank was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Megan Davies;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)