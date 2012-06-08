* Deal price is 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion
* Final price expected to reach 3.09 billion euros
* Sberbank beat out Qatar National Bank in auction
* Gref says expects 5 pct of profits to come from abroad
ISTANBUL/MOSCOW, June 8 Russia's Sberbank
clinched the purchase of Turkey's DenizBank
for up to 3.09 billion euros ($3.9 billion) as the former Soviet
savings bank seeks to grow in emerging Europe and diversify out
of a home market it already dominates.
The long-coveted purchase on Friday ranks as Sberbank's
largest ever, and will help CEO German Gref achieve his goal of
boosting foreign earnings for the Russian lender.
Gref has taken Sberbank on an overseas acquisition drive
while giving its domestic operations a wake-up call, cutting
long lines at branches and hour-long customer wait times at call
centres.
Sberbank's advance into Russia's historic sphere of
influence comes as over-extended European lenders felled by the
continent's sovereign debt crisis have been forced to pull back
to their core markets.
Explaining the rationale for the deal, Gref highlighted
Turkey's strong economic ties with Russia and its growth
prospects. "Turkey is a very interesting market," he told
reporters in Istanbul. "We believe in this country."
Fast-growing Denizbank is a unit of Dexia, which
was forced to divest businesses after its state rescue last
October by Belgium, France and Luxembourg.
The company, once the world's biggest municipal lender, is
set to become a portfolio of bonds and loans with guarantees
from the three countries to cover its funding.
Dexia still needs to spin off its asset management arm for
an estimated $1 billion, with a number of potential buyers
circling. [ID: nL5E8GUH81]
The value of the Denizbank deal is 2.8 billion euros but
Denizbank, Turkey's sixth-largest private sector bank, said the
final price will be based on prevailing exchange rates and is
expected to reach 7.09 billion lira, or 3.09 billion euros.
Dexia said it would book a loss of, at present, 700 million
euros based on the price it paid to buy DenizBank in 2006 and
the decline of the Turkish lira to the euro since then.
VALUE FOR MONEY
Even with the mark-up, the deal represents good value for
state-controlled Sberbank, said banking analyst Leonid
Slipchenko at UralSib in Moscow.
"It is a very reasonable price," Slipchenko said. "If we
look at the Turkish economy, the banking system is more
sustainable compared to other European banking systems."
The announcement of the deal for DenizBank, which has 589
branches across Turkey, a branch in Bahrain, a Vienna subsidiary
and a Moscow-based unit, confirmed what a source close to the
deal had earlier told Reuters.
Sberbank shares fell 2.9 percent to 81.02 roubles by 1320
GMT, while the European sector was down 1.2 percent.
The deal will push Sberbank deeper into emerging Europe
after its 505 million euro purchase of regional player VBI from
Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, agreed in February.
Sberbank has sought bolt-on acquisitions in Russia's
backyard and has avoided larger, riskier deals. Gref wants
foreign earnings to make up 5 percent of the group total by
2014.
Some analysts believe Sberbank should, however, focus on
developing its high-margin core business in Russia, a market of
over 140 million that is under-banked in comparison with
elsewhere in Europe.
"We are not keen on this transaction: It would have a
material negative impact on Sberbank's capital position, a
limited positive impact on Sberbank's earnings, and distract
management from restructuring the Russian business," said Simon
Nellis, an analyst at Citi, in a research note.
Gref said the deal would for the next few years end the
Russian lender's acquisition spree, which has also taken in the
$1 billion buy of Moscow brokerage Troika Dialog and a small
Swiss bank. "We don't plan any more acquisitions," he said.
The bank has signaled it would not need to raise external
funding for the deal, which analysts expect would knock nearly a
percentage point off its Tier 1 equity ratio of 11.8 percent - a
level still viewed by investors as robust.
Sberbank and Dexia had entered exclusive talks two weeks ago
after the latter rejected a bid from Qatar National Bank
as too low.
Belgium, which is a Dexia shareholder and its largest
provider of funding guarantees, had been looking to raise 1.5
times DenizBank's book value of 4.9 billion Turkish lira, or
almost $4 billion.
People familiar with the negotiations had previously said
Sberbank was offering between $3.3 billion and $3.7 billion.
The price agreed equates to 1.45 times book value, higher
than Sberbank's book value of around 1.1, due to the high growth
potential of the Turkish market, according to one analyst.
