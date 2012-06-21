ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia's biggest
lender Sberbank may push for a lower price tag for
Turkey's Denizbank if it discovers negative issues
with the asset before the deal to buy it closes, Sberbank Chief
Executive German Gref said.
"If the main conditions of the deal remain as discussed, we
don't see any further way to cut the price ... But if further
work on the asset uncovers some problems ... we can get back to
this question (on the price)," Gref told reporters on the
sidelines of the St Petersburg economic forum late on Wednesday.
Dexia agreed to sell its Turkish unit Denizbank to
Sberbank earlier this month, after it had been forced to divest
businesses following a state rescue by Belgium, France and
Luxembourg.
The agreed price for Denizbank was 6.47 billion Turkish lira
($3.59 billion) and the deal is expected to close by the end of
2012.
Belgium, which is a Dexia shareholder and its largest
provider of funding guarantees, had been looking to raise 1.5
times Denizbank's book value but the price was already cut to
1.33 times book value.
The deal with Sberbank, which managed to cut the price for
its first European purchase - eastern European lender VBI - by
80 million euros from an original 585 million euros, was
essential for Dexia to meet Tier 1 capital requirements.
Dexia already said it would book a loss of, at present, 700
million euros based on the price it paid to buy Denizbank in
2006 and the decline of the Turkish lira against the euro since
then.
The company, once the world's biggest municipal lender, is
set to become a portfolio of bonds and loans with guarantees
from the three countries to cover its funding.
($1 = 1.7999 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)