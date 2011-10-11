MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's No.1 lender Sberbank is studying Dexia's Turkish arm Denizbank as a potential acquisition target but has yet to begin talks, Sberbank chief executive officer German Gref said on Tuesday.

"We were given information, we are studying the bank (Denizbank)... But we are not in negotiations," Gref told journalists.

In September Sberbank ruled out major acquisitions of European banks after it had bought Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI. (Reporting By Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)