MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank
may get a fully-fledged listing of its depository
receipts (DRs) on the London Stock Exchange on Sept. 1, VTB
Capital said in a note on Friday.
Sberbank declined to comment on the report.
The lender launched its long-awaited DR programme in late
June, picking Bank of New York Mellon as the depository bank for
the programme, which allows it to transfer up to 25 percent of
its shares into DRs.
The trade was launched on an over-the-counter basis, viewed
by analysts as a first step towards the full listing, which
would help Sberbank to attract foreign investors and support its
stock price by widening the investors base.
Sberbank's DR programme comes ahead of the planned sale of a
7.6 percent stake, part of a broader privatisation drive which
has been cast into doubt by recent turmoil on global markets.
The lender's shares were trading at 77.9 roubles by 0820 GMT
in Moscow, cheaper than the price of its share placement three
years ago of 89 roubles, seen as an indicator of the viability
of the placement.
Sberbank had planned to sell the stake by mid-September,
sources previously told Reuters, but has postponed meetings with
potential investors in Asia and the Middle East this week due to
fragile market conditions.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)