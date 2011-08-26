MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank may get a fully-fledged listing of its depository receipts (DRs) on the London Stock Exchange on Sept. 1, VTB Capital said in a note on Friday.

Sberbank declined to comment on the report.

The lender launched its long-awaited DR programme in late June, picking Bank of New York Mellon as the depository bank for the programme, which allows it to transfer up to 25 percent of its shares into DRs.

The trade was launched on an over-the-counter basis, viewed by analysts as a first step towards the full listing, which would help Sberbank to attract foreign investors and support its stock price by widening the investors base.

Sberbank's DR programme comes ahead of the planned sale of a 7.6 percent stake, part of a broader privatisation drive which has been cast into doubt by recent turmoil on global markets.

The lender's shares were trading at 77.9 roubles by 0820 GMT in Moscow, cheaper than the price of its share placement three years ago of 89 roubles, seen as an indicator of the viability of the placement.

Sberbank had planned to sell the stake by mid-September, sources previously told Reuters, but has postponed meetings with potential investors in Asia and the Middle East this week due to fragile market conditions. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)