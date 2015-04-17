MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's top lender Sberbank plans to pay out 3.5 percent of its 2014 net profit in dividends, or 0.45 rouble per share, Chief Executive Officer German Greff said on Friday.

The bank previously paid out dividends worth 20 percent of its 2013 net profit. Greff said the lower figure now stemmed from the need to keep capital in the bank amid adverse economic conditions.

He vowed to return to 20 percent dividends when Sberbank's capitalisation reached a secure level. Sberbank is under Western sanctions limiting its access to international capital markets.

Russia's central bank expects the economy to contract by 3.5 to 4 percent this year and by one to 1.6 percent in 2016.