MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Sberbank stopped its depositary receipts (DRs) conversion programme last week, analysts said on Monday, adding that the move may be in preparation for a planned sale of a 7.6 percent government stake.

The programme, launched in late June with Bank of New York Mellon acting as the depository bank, allows Sberbank to transfer up to 25 percent of its shares into DRs and is designed to allow foreign investors greater access to the bank's stock.

"On Friday Sberbank DRs closed 3.5 percent higher than the locally traded stock, as it was impossible to convert local shares into DRs during the trading session," Renaissance Capital said in a research note on Monday.

VTB Capital said in a separate note that there was no disclosure on the actual size of the completed programme but it assumed that it did not exceed 10 percent.

The analysts said they think that Sberbank, which hopes to sell for the government a 7.6 percent stake currently worth $4.5 billion when markets improve, is leaving room for a share placing.

"It appears logical to assume Sberbank set the cut-off at around 15 percent of market capitalisation for conversion into DRs to give it some breathing space below the 25 percent capitalisation and the fact that it wanted to leave room for its placement of 7.6 percent," RenCap said.

Sberbank declined to comment on the report.

Privatisation of the 7.6 percent stake is part of a broader state asset sales drive, aimed at plugging Russia's budget deficit and decreasing the government's role in the economy.

But weak markets have wiped around $1.5 billion off the value of the Sberbank stake since early August, leading Sberbank and its majority owner, the central bank, to postpone privatisation from mid-September until markets improve.

Anton Karamzin, chief financial officer with Sberbank, told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit last week that a window to sell the stake may open before year-end. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)