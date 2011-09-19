MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Sberbank
stopped its depositary receipts (DRs) conversion programme last
week, analysts said on Monday, adding that the move may be in
preparation for a planned sale of a 7.6 percent government
stake.
The programme, launched in late June with Bank of New York
Mellon acting as the depository bank, allows Sberbank to
transfer up to 25 percent of its shares into DRs and is designed
to allow foreign investors greater access to the bank's stock.
"On Friday Sberbank DRs closed 3.5 percent higher than the
locally traded stock, as it was impossible to convert local
shares into DRs during the trading session," Renaissance Capital
said in a research note on Monday.
VTB Capital said in a separate note that there was no
disclosure on the actual size of the completed programme but it
assumed that it did not exceed 10 percent.
The analysts said they think that Sberbank, which hopes to
sell for the government a 7.6 percent stake currently worth $4.5
billion when markets improve, is leaving room for a share
placing.
"It appears logical to assume Sberbank set the cut-off at
around 15 percent of market capitalisation for conversion into
DRs to give it some breathing space below the 25 percent
capitalisation and the fact that it wanted to leave room for its
placement of 7.6 percent," RenCap said.
Sberbank declined to comment on the report.
Privatisation of the 7.6 percent stake is part of a broader
state asset sales drive, aimed at plugging Russia's budget
deficit and decreasing the government's role in the economy.
But weak markets have wiped around $1.5 billion off the
value of the Sberbank stake since early August, leading Sberbank
and its majority owner, the central bank, to postpone
privatisation from mid-September until markets improve.
Anton Karamzin, chief financial officer with Sberbank, told
the Reuters Russia Investment Summit last week that a window to
sell the stake may open before year-end.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)