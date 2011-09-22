MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia's top lender Sberbank said on Thursday it had relaunched its depository receipt (DR) programme, which was suspended last week, without saying how many shares had been converted into receipts.

The programme, launched in late June with Bank of New York Mellon acting as depository bank, allowed Sberbank to transfer up to 25 percent of its shares into DRs and was designed to allow foreign investors greater access to the bank's stock.

Graham Marshall, head of the Russia & CIS Depositary receipts division at BNY Mellon, told Reuters earlier this week Sberbank had to leave room in its DR programme for a 7.6 percent stake sale, postponed earlier due to weak markets.

Privatisation of the 7.6 percent stake, worth some $4.5 billion, is part of a broader state assets sale drive, aimed at plugging Russia's budget deficit and reducing the government's role in the economy.

Weak markets, however, have wiped off around $1.5 billion of the Sberbank stake's value since early August, prompting the bank and its majority owner, the central bank, to postpone the privatisation until market conditions improve. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by David Holmes)