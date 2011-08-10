MOSCOW Aug 10 Sberbank , Russia's top lender, has asked the government to grant a discount export duty for its Dulisma oil field in eastern Siberia until it is sold, Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Sberbank, which took over Dulisma from Urals Energy in 2009 as repayment of a $650 million loan, wants to sell the non-core deposit and other oil assets by the end of this year. It has named another Russian company, Bashneft , among interested parties.

Kommersant quoted a source as saying a lower oil export tax could have a significant impact on the terms of the potential deal because Bashneft values Dulisma at no more than $200 million -- much less than Sberbank.

The business daily said Sberbank chief executive German Gref had asked President Dmitry Medvedev to allow a lower duty for Dulisma until the oil field reaches the profitability level of 16 percent, saying it could otherwise fail to carry out its investment programme.

Medvedev reacted positively and ordered Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin and finance minister Alexei Kudrin to study Gref's request, Kommersant quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Sberbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Dan Lalor)