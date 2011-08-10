* Sberbank wants to sell oil assets as non-core
* Bashneft is one of the interested companies
* Lower oil duty might force the talks - analyst
(Adds analyst quotes, background)
MOSCOW, Aug 10 Sberbank , Russia's
top lender, has asked the state to grant a discount export duty
for its Dulisma oil field in eastern Siberia, which, if applied,
could help the lender to sell the asset.
The Kommersant business daily said on Wednesday that
Sberbank chief executive German Gref had asked President Dmitry
Medvedev to allow a lower duty for Dulisma until the oil field
reaches the profitability level of 16 percent, saying it could
otherwise fail to carry out its investment programme.
Sberbank, which took over Dulisma from Urals Energy in 2009
after the oil firm failed to repay a $650 million loan, wants to
sell the non-core deposit and other oil assets by the end of
this year. It has named another Russian company, Bashneft
, among interested parties.
Kommersant daily newspaper quoted a source as saying a lower
oil export tax could have a significant impact on the terms of
the potential deal because Bashneft values Dulisma at no more
than $200 million -- much less than Sberbank does.
Analysts say the discount oil duty may force the talks.
"The savings may reach around $500 million a year after
Dulisma reaches peak oil production of 2 million tonnes per
year. Next year the savings might be around $100 million," said
Denis Borisov, analyst with Bank of Moscow .
Medvedev reacted positively and ordered Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin and finance minister Alexei Kudrin to study
Gref's request, Kommersant quoted an unnamed source as saying.
"If the discount is granted it will ... help the negotiation
process (with potential investors)," Borisov said.
Sberbank declined to comment.
Russia's August oil duty fell 1.5 percent to $438.2 per
tonne, following lower crude prices.
The export duty on crude from some new fields in East
Siberia -- apart from the Vankor, Talakan and Verkhechyonskoye
fields -- and the Caspian Sea, which enjoy a lower rate than
Russian crude from other production areas, was cut to $201 per
tonne from $205.8 in July.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and
Will Waterman)