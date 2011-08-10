* Sberbank wants to sell oil assets as non-core

* Bashneft is one of the interested companies

* Lower oil duty might force the talks - analyst

(Adds analyst quotes, background)

MOSCOW, Aug 10 Sberbank , Russia's top lender, has asked the state to grant a discount export duty for its Dulisma oil field in eastern Siberia, which, if applied, could help the lender to sell the asset.

The Kommersant business daily said on Wednesday that Sberbank chief executive German Gref had asked President Dmitry Medvedev to allow a lower duty for Dulisma until the oil field reaches the profitability level of 16 percent, saying it could otherwise fail to carry out its investment programme.

Sberbank, which took over Dulisma from Urals Energy in 2009 after the oil firm failed to repay a $650 million loan, wants to sell the non-core deposit and other oil assets by the end of this year. It has named another Russian company, Bashneft , among interested parties.

Kommersant daily newspaper quoted a source as saying a lower oil export tax could have a significant impact on the terms of the potential deal because Bashneft values Dulisma at no more than $200 million -- much less than Sberbank does.

Analysts say the discount oil duty may force the talks.

"The savings may reach around $500 million a year after Dulisma reaches peak oil production of 2 million tonnes per year. Next year the savings might be around $100 million," said Denis Borisov, analyst with Bank of Moscow .

Medvedev reacted positively and ordered Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin and finance minister Alexei Kudrin to study Gref's request, Kommersant quoted an unnamed source as saying.

"If the discount is granted it will ... help the negotiation process (with potential investors)," Borisov said.

Sberbank declined to comment.

Russia's August oil duty fell 1.5 percent to $438.2 per tonne, following lower crude prices.

The export duty on crude from some new fields in East Siberia -- apart from the Vankor, Talakan and Verkhechyonskoye fields -- and the Caspian Sea, which enjoy a lower rate than Russian crude from other production areas, was cut to $201 per tonne from $205.8 in July. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Will Waterman)