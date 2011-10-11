MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's No.1 lender Sberbank wants to raise $250 million from the sale of the Dulisma oil field this year, the head of Sberbank Capital, Ashot Khachaturyants, said on Tuesday.

Khachaturyants told reporters that two parties had already expressed interest in purchasing the oil field, adding that Sberbank is also planning to sell its 35-percent stake in the Taas-Yuriakh field.

Earlier this year Khachaturyants said Sberbank had valued the Dulisma field at $300-$350 million and the Taas-Yuriakh field at $1.5-2 billion.

Sberbank took ownership of the fields from oil firm Urals Energy , which had pledged the asset as collateral against a bank loan. (Reporting By Katya Gloubkova,; Writing By Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)