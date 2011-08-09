MOSCOW Aug 9 Sberbank , Russia's biggest lender, made 201 billion roubles ($7.1 billion) net profit in the first seven months of 2011 under Russian accounting standards (RAS), boosted by provision writebacks.

Sberbank, which accounts for around a third of overall assets in Russia's banking system and half of all deposits, made 76.8 billion roubles net profit in the 2010 period, it said on Tusday.

Sberbank's results, seen by foreign investors as a proxy for Russian economic growth, were driven by provisions writebacks of 28.8 billion roubles, after the lender took a 127 billion charge a year ago to cover potential loan impairments.

Sberbank said its corporate loan book rose 8.6 percent, while retail loans rose 13.6 percent from the start of the year.

The lender, which prepares to sell a 7.6 percent stake currently worth around $6 billion, plans to post 230-250 billion roubles net profit for the full year, a target analysts say is too conservative. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)