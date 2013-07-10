VIENNA, July 10 Sberbank expects to
swing to a profit this year with the eastern European business
it bought from Austria's Volksbanken, Deputy Chief
Executive Sergey Gorkov told Austrian paper Die Presse.
He did not give a more precise forecast and said Sberbank
was still weighing whether it would inject more capital into the
former Volksbanken International (VBI) business that required
extra provisions last year to cover problem assets.
"We will reflect whether (capital injections) are needed or
not, in consideration of the Austria business. They are not
necessary at the current stage," he was quoted as saying in an
interview published on Wednesday.
He reiterated previous complaints that Sberbank was
disappointed with the quality of assets and management it got at
VBI, but declined to comment on whether it would seek
compensation. He said no negotiations on this were taking place.
Gorkov said Sberbank was discussing merging units in Austria
and would announce in October a timetable for this, which he
said could happen in one or two years at the earliest.
Russia's largest bank told analysts in April it was
sticking to its forecast for a rise in net profit of at least 6
percent this year, driven by robust retail lending growth.
Sberbank posted record net profit of 347.9
billion roubles in 2012.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)