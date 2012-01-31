MOSCOW Jan 31 Russia's top lender Sberbank set initial guidance for a five-year benchmark dollar Eurobond at just over 5 percent, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service said on Tuesday.

IFR also said that Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog are arranging the issue, which may come in the first half of 2012 but is a "subject to market conditions." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)