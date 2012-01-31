Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
MOSCOW Jan 31 Russia's top lender Sberbank set initial guidance for a five-year benchmark dollar Eurobond at just over 5 percent, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service said on Tuesday.
IFR also said that Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog are arranging the issue, which may come in the first half of 2012 but is a "subject to market conditions." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: