MOSCOW Jan 31 Russia's top lender
Sberbank cut yield guidance for its possible five-year
benchmark dollar Eurobond issue to 4.95-5.00 percent, earlier
guiding investors to a yield of just over 5 percent, a banking
source told Reuters on Tuesday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service,
said earlier that Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi and Troika Dialog
are arranging the issue, which is likely in the first half of
2012 but is "subject to market conditions."
Sberbank last tapped Eurobond market in June 2011, raising $1
billion via 10-year issue with the coupon yield of 5.717
percent.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)