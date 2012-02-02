MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's top lender Sberbank decided to issue top-up to its 10-year dollar Eurobond issue, placed earlier this week, a source told Interfax news agency.

Sberbank, which reopened Eurobond market for Russian borrowers, is guiding investors towards a yield of 6.125 percent for the issue, which might be worth at least $250 million, Interfax added.

Earlier this week, the lender raised $1 billion in five-year dollar Eurobond and $500 million in 10-year Eurobond, also denominated in dollars, a financial market source told Reuters. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Alexei Anishchuk)