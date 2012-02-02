BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's top lender Sberbank decided to issue top-up to its 10-year dollar Eurobond issue, placed earlier this week, a source told Interfax news agency.
Sberbank, which reopened Eurobond market for Russian borrowers, is guiding investors towards a yield of 6.125 percent for the issue, which might be worth at least $250 million, Interfax added.
Earlier this week, the lender raised $1 billion in five-year dollar Eurobond and $500 million in 10-year Eurobond, also denominated in dollars, a financial market source told Reuters. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Alexei Anishchuk)
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.