MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's top lender Sberbank and state development bank VEB reopened Eurobond market for local borrowers this week, managing to raise $2.5 billion in still-tough market conditions.

Sberbank placed a $250 million top-up to its 10-year Eurobond initially worth $500 million with a 6.125 percent yield, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday, in addition to $1 billion in five-year Eurobonds.

Vadim Khanov, a trader with Gazprombank, said the top-up to the 10-year paper was likely driven by the appetite of investors, who were short of time to buy the bond during the initial offer.

"There was almost no chance to buy the long paper - it came at very short notice. It turned out that market has more appetite for the longer paper with a better yield," he said.

The yield on Sberbank's five-year Eurobond was set at 4.95 percent, at the bottom of an earlier guidance range.

Inspired by the Sberbank deal, VEB also decided to return to the market with a five-year Eurobond, postponed in December due to poor market conditions exacerbated by street protests in Russia over alleged fraud in a parliamentary election.

VEB Finance, a vehicle of VEB, sold $750 million in five-year Eurobond with a coupon of 5.375 percent, in line with a previous guidance of around 5.5 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Friday.

The deals are likely to push other local companies to test the market but the cost of borrowing might be higher due to the ongoing European debt crisis and the Russian Finance Ministry's proposal to tax interest payments on Eurobonds. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)