MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's top lender Sberbank placed a Eurobond worth 325 million Swiss Francs ($351.90 million) on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR said on Wednesday.

The yield of 3.5-year papers is set at 3.1 percent.

Credit Suisse, UBS and Sberbank's investment bank unit Troika Dialog are the organisers of the issue, IFR said.

Earlier this month, Sberbank placed a $250 million top-up to its 10-year Eurobond initially worth $500 million, in addition to $1 billion in five-year Eurobonds.

($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)