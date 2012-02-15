MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's top lender
Sberbank placed a Eurobond worth 325 million Swiss
Francs ($351.90 million) on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters
news and market analysis service IFR said on Wednesday.
The yield of 3.5-year papers is set at 3.1 percent.
Credit Suisse, UBS and Sberbank's investment bank unit
Troika Dialog are the organisers of the issue, IFR said.
Earlier this month, Sberbank placed a $250 million top-up to
its 10-year Eurobond initially worth $500 million, in addition
to $1 billion in five-year Eurobonds.
($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)