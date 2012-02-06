LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The Kremlin's plans to levy a
20% retroactive tax on all Russian international bond issuance
are likely to be softened if not dropped altogether, the chief
financial officer of the country's largest bank has said.
"I have got hope that Russian issuers and investors will not
have too much to worry about," Anton Karamzin, CFO of Sberbank,
told IFR.
Karamzin added that he was discussing the issue with the
government, which is seeking ways to stem capital flight after
Russia saw net capital flows of USD84m last year. "We are
working with the government closely - they haven't fully
completed the wording [of the tax document] yet," he said.
Sberbank became the first Russian borrower in the
international markets this year after raising USD1.75bn through
the sale of five-year and 10-year debt last week. It was closely
followed by development bank, VEB, which issued USD750m of
five-year bonds.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Vedomosti financial
daily last week that the tax could be applied retroactively. In
total Russian borrowers have issued more than USD100bn through
Eurobonds.
Almost all Russian corporates structure their Eurobonds as
loan participation notes (LPNs) issued through SPVs set up in
low-tax jurisdictions.
The finance ministry has stated in a letter to federal tax
collectors, obtained by Reuters, that interest on Eurobonds
issued through these SPVs should be taxed at source in Russia.
If the proposals are implemented, then one option Russian
companies could consider is redeeming their bonds ahead of
schedule at face value, which could hit investors if the bonds
are trading higher. Oil company Transneft said that it was
considering repaying more than USD4bn of debt due to the
potential reform.
