MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's top lender Sberbank plans to issue 10-year subordinated Eurobonds worth up to $2 billion this week, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The deal is being organised by HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank-CIB, with UBS acting as a co-organiser, sources said earlier. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)