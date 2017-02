MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's No.1 lender Sberbank said on Tuesday it will provide EuroChem with a loan of 20 billion roubles ($646.88 million), which the fertiliser company will use to finance its investment programme and merger and acquisition deals.

Earlier in October EuroChem's controlling shareholder Andrei Melnichenko said the company was keen to buy the nitrogen fertiliser operations of Germany's K+S (SDFGn.DE). ($1 = 30.92 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)