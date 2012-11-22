* 2012 profit to beat record 316 bln roubles in 2011
* Rules out acquisitions for next 3 years
* Warns of Eurozone break-up
(Adds details, background)
By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Sberbank, Russia's
top lender, expects net profit this year to beat 2011's record
level and earnings next year to be around 400 billion roubles
($13 billion), Chief Executive German Gref said on Thursday.
The lender, which accounts for one third of lending in
Russia, posted a record 316 billion roubles in net profit in
2011 and has already earned 297 billion roubles in 10 months
this year.
"We are targeting a net profit of approximately 400 billion
roubles or $13 billion in 2013," Gref said on the sidelines of a
banking conference in Frankfurt, adding that the bank's goal is
return-on-equity of over 20 percent.
ROE was 23.8 percent at the end of the second quarter.
Gref did not specify net profit expected in 2012, saying
only it would be higher than last year.
A former economy minister, Gref has started to transform
Sberbank into a global player by snapping up foreign assets,
such as the eastern European arm of Austria's Oesterreichische
Volksbanken (OeVAG) VBI and Turkey's Denizbank
.
Deputy chairman Sergey Gorkov told Reuters that its new
international assets would make up 5 percent of group profit
next year, adding: "This year, we will be very close to this
number."
Gorkov also said the Russian bank will not carry out any
takeovers for the next three years, focusing instead on growing
its overseas assets organically by 60 percent.
"We had foreign assets of $1 billion, now we have $50
billion and we are expecting overseas assets to total $80
billion within the next three years," Gorkov said.
EUROZONE TROUBLES
Deputy chief executive Andrey Donskikh said earlier this
month Sberbank expected retail lending to outperform corporate
lending growth this year of below 20 percent.
Sberbank bases its decision to avoid more Western European
acquisitions on its belief that Eastern European markets can
deliver better growth and profitability.
"Margins in the financial industry are decreasing in most
European markets while they are quite stable in Turkey," Gorkov
said.
In the Russian banking sector, pretax ROE averages 20
percent, a reason for many of Sberbank's rivals to focus on the
domestic market.
Gref said he expects a break-up of the euro zone because
member states within the common currency have such different
levels of competitiveness.
"In the long term it is impossible to save the euro zone
with the same countries," Gref said. The European Union is
however a good idea, he added. "When the break-up will happen
depends on many reasons."
($1 = 31.1612 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Edward
Taylor and Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Cowell)